The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday after having raised it 10 times to combat high inflation. However, the Fed signaled that it may raise rates twice more this year, beginning as soon as next month. (June 14)
Fed pauses interest rate hikes, two more hikes likely
