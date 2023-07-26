The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday for the 11th time in 17 months, a streak of hikes that are intended to curb inflation but that also carry the risk of going too far and triggering a recession. (July 26th)
Federal Reserve raises interest rates for 11th time
