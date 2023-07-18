It is a tradition in the Vila Isabel neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, that artists paint a street for the FIFA Men’s World Cup. Now, for the first time, it is being covered in shades of yellow, blue, and green for the Women’s World Cup. (July 18) (AP/Diarlei Rodrigues)
Brazilian murals for Women’s Soccer World Cup
