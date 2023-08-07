Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said. One helicopter landed safely. All three people on the other helicopter died. (Aug. 7)
Cal Fire: 3 dead in Calif. firefighting helicopter crash
Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said. One helicopter landed safely. All three people on the other helicopter died. (Aug. 7)