Authorities say at least 64 people died in Johannesburg when a nighttime fire ripped through a multi-story building that had been used by homeless people. An emergency services spokesperson said another 43 people were injured in the blaze that broke out at about 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Many homeless among dead in fire in Johannesburg, South Africa
