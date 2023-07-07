A cargo ship burned for a third day Friday at a New Jersey port after a fire that claimed the lives of two firefighters and exposed gaps in the ability of fire crews to respond to emergencies on hulking container ships. (July 7)
Cargo ship fire in New Jersey burns for third day
