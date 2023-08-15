As the planet heats up and threatens many cold-water game fish species like trout, the Sacramento perch, California’s only native sunfish, may make a comeback, thanks in part to its ability to tolerate warm-water conditions. (Aug. 15) (AP Video: Julie Watson)
California promotes native sunfish as waters warm
