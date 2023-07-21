When devastating floods swept through the Northeast, farmers were dealt a severe blow at the worst possible time. Plants were too early to harvest, but are now too late to replant in the abbreviated growing season. (July 21) (AP Video: Rodrique Ngowi)
Northeast floods devastate struggling farmers
