The collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and emptying of its reservoir on the Dnieper River added to the misery the region has suffered for more than a year from artillery and missile attacks. (June 7)(AP video/Vasilisa Stepanenko/produced by Annika Wolters)
Kherson residents defiant as city flooded by dam
The collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and emptying of its reservoir on the Dnieper River added to the misery the region has suffered for more than a year from artillery and missile attacks. (June 7)(AP video/Vasilisa Stepanenko/produced by Annika Wolters)