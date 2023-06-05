The Ecuadorean coastal province of Esmeraldas was covered by water after 12 hours of continuous rain that caused rivers to overflow. President Guillermo Lasso said on Twitter 500 people had been evacuated and extra safeguards were being taken. (June 5)
Heavy rains cause floods in Ecuador
