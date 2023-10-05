Rescue workers were searching for more than 100 people on Thursday after flash floods triggered by a sudden heavy rainfall swamped several towns in northeastern India, killing at least 14 people, officials said. (Oct. 5/AP video Prakash Adhikari)
Flash floods kill at least 14 in northeastern India and leave more than 100 missing
