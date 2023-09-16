Victims of the devastating floods in Libya have been buried in mass graves in Martuba. The public prosecutor say criminal prosecutions will extend to those responsible of mistakes or neglect for the Derna dam disaster. (Sept. 16)
Search teams bury flood victims in Libya, public prosecutor vows criminal cases over dam disaster
Victims of the devastating floods in Libya have been buried in mass graves in Martuba. The public prosecutor say criminal prosecutions will extend to those responsible of mistakes or neglect for the Derna dam disaster. (Sept. 16)