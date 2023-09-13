Search teams combed streets, wrecked buildings and even the sea for bodies in a devastated eastern Libyan city on Wednesday, where authorities said massive flooding had killed at least 5,100 people, with the toll expected to rise further. (Sept. 13)
Frantic search to recover bodies as Libya flood deaths top 5,000
