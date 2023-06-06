In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, US Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley says fighting in Ukraine has increased, but he cautions against reading too much into each day’s operations. He spoke after a D-Day ceremony in France. AP Video by Nicolas Garriga. (June 6)
Gen. Milley says fighting in Ukraine has increased
