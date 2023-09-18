Hundreds of Libyan protesters on Monday gathered for a demonstration at a mosque in flood-stricken Derna. A resident there read out a list of demands following disastrous flooding in the coastal city which killed thousands.
Hundreds protest demanding that Derna local authorities be held accountable for flood disaster
