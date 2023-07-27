With heat waves spreading across the United States and nearly 40% of the population facing heat advisories, President Joe Biden announced new steps Thursday to protect workers, improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible. (July 27)
Biden announces steps to combat extreme heat
