A United Nations report says that on average each day about 20,000 children were forced from their homes due to extreme weather worsened by climate change between 2016 to 2021. (Oct. 5) (AP Video by Piyush Nagpal and David Martin. Produced by Teresa de Miguel)
Millions of children are displaced due to extreme weather
A United Nations report says that on average each day about 20,000 children were forced from their homes due to extreme weather worsened by climate change between 2016 to 2021. (Oct. 5) (AP Video by Piyush Nagpal and David Martin. Produced by Teresa de Miguel)