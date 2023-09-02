Hurricane Idalia dealt a powerful blow to St. Petersburg, Florida, forcing some residents to move out of their homes as they try to recover. It may take weeks for power to be restored in some areas after Idalia took out entire power grids. (Sept. 1)
Difficult recovery underway in Florida after Idalia’s wrath
