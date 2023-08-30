Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas were ordered to pack up and leave Tuesday as Hurricane Idalia gained steam in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and threatened to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall. Florida government officials urge residents to act on Hurricane Idalia now during a briefing Tuesday afternoon. (Aug 29) (AP Video by Daniel Kozin and Production by Ao Gao)
Officials urge residents to act on Idalia now
Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas were ordered to pack up and leave Tuesday as Hurricane Idalia gained steam in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and threatened to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall. Florida government officials urge residents to act on Hurricane Idalia now during a briefing Tuesday afternoon. (Aug 29) (AP Video by Daniel Kozin and Production by Ao Gao)