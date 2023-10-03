Police say an 11-year-old boy retrieved a gun from an unlocked box in his mother’s vehicle and shot two 13-year-olds following an altercation that began during a Pop Warner football practice in central Florida. (Oct. 3)
11-year-old shoots, injures 2 teens after Florida youth football practice
