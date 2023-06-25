World Upcycling Day is June 24, celebrating the repurposing of old products into something new. This year, the movement is focusing on upcycling food, like misshapen produce or offcuts of meat, as a way to prevent food waste. (June 23) (AP Video: Haven Daley)
Upcycled food movement starting to sprout
