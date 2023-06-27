The Biden administration is spending billions of dollars to clean up overgrown forests to protect rural towns from wildfires. Some complain the feds aren’t thinning forests fast enough while others say they’re cutting too many trees. (June 27) (AP Video: Terry Chea)
U.S. races to thin forests ahead of wildfire season
