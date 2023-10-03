DJ Alok, the No. 4 ranked DJ in the world according to DJ Mag, discusses his new single “Jungle” with The Chainsmokers and Mae Stephens, and reveals an upcoming album entitled “The Future is Ancestral” which will feature Brazilian Indigenous tribal musicians. (Oct. 2) (AP Production by Gary Gerard Hamilton)
DJ Alok hopes to change the world as he makes it dance
