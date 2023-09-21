Inside a Ukrainian brigade’s battle ‘through hell’ to reclaim a village on the way to Bakhmut

A stretch of dead forest toward the village of Andriivka is one of countless like it on the road to Russian-controlled Bakhmut, which has now taken on huge symbolic significance in the Ukrainian counteroffensive. The Associated Press spent two weeks with the brigade for an intimate glimpse into the speed, direction and cost of the counteroffensive, through scenes witnessed in the forest and at rest, in helmet camera footage and drone video. (Sept. 21) (AP video: Mstyslav Chernov)