Fran Drescher: Actors strike was ‘now or never’ | Full interview

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland sat down with The Associated Press after announcing that the actors union would be going on strike against Hollywood studios. In an interview, they discussed the difficulty of the decision, Bob Iger’s comments about “unrealistic” contract demands and why it was “now or never” for the historic work stoppage. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — representing Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others — said it presented a generous deal to the union that included the biggest bump in minimum pay in 35 years, higher caps on pension and health contributions, and “a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses.”