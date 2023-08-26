SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher says actors won’t back down from calls for dramatic change in their contract despite getting “the silent treatment” from Hollywood studios since the union went on strike July 14. Drescher spoke with The Associated Press on Aug. 23 in this extended interview about negotiating tactics, shifting public sentiment around labor actions, and the union’s so-called “interim agreements.”
Fran Drescher: Actors strike an ‘inflection point’ that goes beyond Hollywood
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher says actors won’t back down from calls for dramatic change in their contract despite getting “the silent treatment” from Hollywood studios since the union went on strike July 14. Drescher spoke with The Associated Press on Aug. 23 in this extended interview about negotiating tactics, shifting public sentiment around labor actions, and the union’s so-called “interim agreements.”