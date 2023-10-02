New York Attorney General Letitia James says ahead of former President Donald Trump’s trip to court for the start of a civil trial over his business dealings that he has engaged in “persistent and repeated fraud” for years. (Oct. 2) (AP video: Robert Bumsted, Carrie Antlfinger)
New York Attorney General Letitia James: President Trump engaged in ‘persistent and repeated fraud’
