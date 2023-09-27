A judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House, and he ordered some of the former president’s companies removed from his control and dissolved. (Sept. 27)(AP Video: David R. Martin)
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks and insurers while building real estate empire
