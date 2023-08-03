More than 1,400 of Freddie Mercury’s personal items, including his flamboyant stage costumes and handwritten drafts of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” are going on display in a free exhibition at Sotheby’s London ahead of their auction in September. (Aug. 3)
Freddie Mercury’s possessions go up for auction
