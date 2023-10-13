Israel-Hamas war
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Microsoft-Activision deal
Trump fraud trial
Sen. Menendez charged

Less than a month before Hamas fighters blew through Israel’s high-tech “Iron Wall” and launched an attack that would leave more than 1,200 Israelis dead, they practiced in a very public dress rehearsal. (Oct. 13)
Video

Hamas practiced in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach

Less than a month before Hamas fighters blew through Israel’s high-tech “Iron Wall” and launched an attack that would leave more than 1,200 Israelis dead, they practiced in a very public dress rehearsal. (Oct. 13)
 
Share