Gaza’s hospitals are expected to run out of fuel for emergency generations within two days, according to the U.N., which said that that would endanger the lives of thousands of patients. Israeli forces have positioned themselves along Gaza’s border and drilled for what Israel said would be a campaign by air, land and sea to dismantle the militant group. (Oct. 15) (AP video/Hassan Slayeh, Mohammad Jahjouh)
Stream of dead and injured arrive at Gaza hospitals
