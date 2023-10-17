Injured were brought to Al Shifa hospital in Gaza city on Tuesday night after the Health Ministry run by Hamas said an Israeli airstrike hit a different hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter, killing hundreds. If confirmed, the attack would be by far the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008. (Oct. 17)
Injured brought to Gaza hospital after Hamas says hundreds dead in hospital strike
