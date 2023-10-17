A strike in Deir al Balah, south of Gaza City, reduced a house to rubble, killing nine members of the family living there, mostly women and children. Three members of another family that had evacuated from Gaza City were killed in a neighboring home. (Oct. 17)
Israeli strike kills 9 family members in central Gaza
