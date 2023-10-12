As the devastation from Israeli airstrikes continues to mount, Gaza’s largest hospital is now facing a looming crisis. The sole power plant in Gaza ran out of fuel on Wednesday and fuel for emergency generators is expected to run out within days. (Oct. 12) (AP Video: Mohammad Jahjouh)
Gaza’s energy crisis risk hospitals turning into morgues
