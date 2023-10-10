Israel pounded downtown Gaza City with relentless bombardments Tuesday after it vowed a retaliation that would “reverberate for generations” against the Hamas militant group for its surprise weekend attack. (October 10) (AP video/Shadi Tabatibi)
Israel pounds Hamas stronghold in Gaza’s Rimal
Israel pounded downtown Gaza City with relentless bombardments Tuesday after it vowed a retaliation that would “reverberate for generations” against the Hamas militant group for its surprise weekend attack. (October 10) (AP video/Shadi Tabatibi)