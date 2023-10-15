For Palestinian Americans, there’s a sense of helplessness and hopelessness as many struggle to hear from their families in Gaza. Those in the U.S. are left watching from afar as their families struggle to find safety.
Palestinian Americans watch with dread, as family members in Gaza struggle to stay alive
