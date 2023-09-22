UAW strike expands
Menendez indicted again
Microsoft-Activision deal
Tropical storm warning
911 audio after F-35 ejection

Parents are facing challenges to continue treatments following gender-affirming care bans in many states. And even where it remains legal, some medical providers are wary of harsh liability provisions in laws and so they have abruptly halted care. (Sept. 22)
Video

Gender-affirming care bans impact families even in states where it remains legal

Parents are facing challenges to continue treatments following gender-affirming care bans in many states. And even where it remains legal, some medical providers are wary of harsh liability provisions in laws and so they have abruptly halted care. (Sept. 22)
 
Share