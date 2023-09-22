Parents are facing challenges to continue treatments following gender-affirming care bans in many states. And even where it remains legal, some medical providers are wary of harsh liability provisions in laws and so they have abruptly halted care. (Sept. 22)
Gender-affirming care bans impact families even in states where it remains legal
