Transgender youth in North Carolina lost access Wednesday to gender-affirming medical treatments after the Republican-led General Assembly overrode the governor’s vetoes of that legislation and other bills largely dealing with gender issues. (Aug. 17)

Gender-affirming care for minors banned in North Carolina

