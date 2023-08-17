Transgender youth in North Carolina lost access Wednesday to gender-affirming medical treatments after the Republican-led General Assembly overrode the governor’s vetoes of that legislation and other bills largely dealing with gender issues. (Aug. 17)
Gender-affirming care for minors banned in North Carolina
