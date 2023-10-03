Since its launch last year, schools worldwide have struggled with students’ use of AI chatbot ChatGPT, amid concerns over cheating. But some schools in Denmark are opting for its use as a learning tool. (Oct. 3) (AP Video/James Brooks)
Denmark project brings ChatGPT into classrooms as a tool for learning
