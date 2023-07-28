A Geneva non-profit has begun ramping up its rollout of street-side, free-access public refrigerators that restaurateurs, at-home cooks, and others can use to give away food that’s about to go bad. (AP video shot by: Jamey Keaten) (July 28).
Free food fridges aim to fight waste in Geneva
A Geneva non-profit has begun ramping up its rollout of street-side, free-access public refrigerators that restaurateurs, at-home cooks, and others can use to give away food that’s about to go bad. (AP video shot by: Jamey Keaten) (July 28).