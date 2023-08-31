Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tamps down the notion of a special session of the General Assembly to take up matters related to former President Donald Trump’s indictment in Fulton County; but he questions the timing of the case.
Georgia governor rejects call for special session to remove DA over Trump indictment
