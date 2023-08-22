John Eastman, the conservative attorney who pushed a plan to keep Donald Trump in power, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday on charges in the Georgia case alleging an illegal plot to overturn the former president’s 2020 election loss. (August 22)
John Eastman vows to fight Georgia indictment
