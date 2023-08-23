Rudy Giuliani, the former attorney for Donald Trump, says he’s honored to be involved in the Georgia elections case because it is “a fight for our way of life.” The former New York mayor surrendered Wednesday. He’s accused of conspiring with Trump and others to subvert the 2020 election. (Aug. 23)
Giuliani: Georgia indictment is ‘fight for our way of life’
