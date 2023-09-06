Prosecutors in the Georgia election subversion case involving ex-President Donald Trump say a trial would likely take four months. The judge also decided that defendants Kenneth Cheseboro and Sindey Powell would not be tried alone. (Sept. 6)
Prosecutors in Trump’s Georgia election subversion case estimate a trial would take 4 months
