How to watch GOP debate
Storm Franklin
Serena welcomes second child
Caleb Farley’s father killed
This giraffe has no spots

Here’s the latest for Wednesday, August 23rd: California’s mountain and desert towns clean up from tropical storm; Conservative attorney surrenders to Georgia authorities in Trump election case; Heat wave scorches central US; Space craft from India set to land on moon.

Video

AP Top Stories August 23 A

Here’s the latest for Wednesday, August 23rd: California’s mountain and desert towns clean up from tropical storm; Conservative attorney surrenders to Georgia authorities in Trump election case; Heat wave scorches central US; Space craft from India set to land on moon.
 
Share