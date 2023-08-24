Former President Donald Trump arrives in Georgia Thursday evening to surrender to authorities on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The Fulton County prosecution is the fourth criminal case since March. (Aug. 24)
Trump arrives in Georgia to surrender on election interference charges
