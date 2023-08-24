Trump surrenders in Atlanta
US sues SpaceX
California biker bar shooting
Wagner plane crash
Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20

Former President Donald Trump arrives in Georgia Thursday evening to surrender to authorities on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The Fulton County prosecution is the fourth criminal case since March. (Aug. 24)

Video

Trump arrives in Georgia to surrender on election interference charges

Former President Donald Trump arrives in Georgia Thursday evening to surrender to authorities on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The Fulton County prosecution is the fourth criminal case since March. (Aug. 24)
 
Share