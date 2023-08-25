Trump surrenders in Atlanta
US sues SpaceX
California biker bar shooting
Wagner plane crash
Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20

Former President Donald Trump called the case against him a “travesty of justice,” moments after he surrendered to the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on charges he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. (Aug. 24)

Video

Trump calls Georgia charges a ‘travesty of justice’ after 4th arrest

Former President Donald Trump called the case against him a “travesty of justice,” moments after he surrendered to the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on charges he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. (Aug. 24)
 
Share