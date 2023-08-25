Former President Donald Trump called the case against him a “travesty of justice,” moments after he surrendered to the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on charges he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. (Aug. 24)
Trump calls Georgia charges a ‘travesty of justice’ after 4th arrest
