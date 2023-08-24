Key GOP debate moments
The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin
Giuliani mugshot released
Lionel Messi
Scooter Braun: What we know

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s lawyer and confidant, turned himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Attorneys Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis also surrendered. (Aug. 24)

Video

Giuliani, Powell, Ellis booked in Georgia election case

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s lawyer and confidant, turned himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Attorneys Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis also surrendered. (Aug. 24)
 
Share