Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s lawyer and confidant, turned himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Attorneys Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis also surrendered. (Aug. 24)
Giuliani, Powell, Ellis booked in Georgia election case
Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s lawyer and confidant, turned himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Attorneys Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis also surrendered. (Aug. 24)