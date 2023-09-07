Hurricane Lee
Bruce Springsteen
Russia - Ukraine war
Danny Masterson
Great Wall of China

Animal shelters in Germany are experiencing an increase in the number of abandoned pets as owners struggle with increasing food prices, veterinary bills, and high energy costs. (September 7) (AP video/Daniel Niemann)

Video

German animal shelters flooded with pets as owners struggle with increasing costs

Animal shelters in Germany are experiencing an increase in the number of abandoned pets as owners struggle with increasing food prices, veterinary bills, and high energy costs. (September 7) (AP video/Daniel Niemann)
 
Share