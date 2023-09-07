Animal shelters in Germany are experiencing an increase in the number of abandoned pets as owners struggle with increasing food prices, veterinary bills, and high energy costs. (September 7) (AP video/Daniel Niemann)
German animal shelters flooded with pets as owners struggle with increasing costs
