Kerry Washington, Martin Sheen shout for solidarity between Hollywood strikers and other workers; Australian prosecutors drop case against actor Amber Heard over pet Yorkshire terriers; Panda celebrates 17th birthday in Malaysia. (Aug. 23)
ShowBiz Minute: Sheen, Heard, Pandas
